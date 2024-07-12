CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
CAB Payments Stock Performance
LON CABP opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £320.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.24. CAB Payments has a one year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 314.73 ($4.03).
About CAB Payments
