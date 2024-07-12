CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $480.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $435.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.55.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $434.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $439.20.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

