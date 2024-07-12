Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $38.96 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

