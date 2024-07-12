CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $660,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CalAmp stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of CalAmp worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

