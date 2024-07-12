California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,429 shares of company stock valued at $223,375. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

