Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -242.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $119,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

