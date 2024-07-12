Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.03.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.