Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$188.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$184.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.14.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$162.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.