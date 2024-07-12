Canadian Pacific Kansas City Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,110 put options on the company. This is an increase of 523% compared to the average volume of 1,142 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CP opened at $83.27 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,375 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

