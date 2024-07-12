Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.90.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFX opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also

