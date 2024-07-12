Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.90.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CFX
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor Pulp Products
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.