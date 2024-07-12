Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 260

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s previous close.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
LON CNE opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.34 million, a P/E ratio of -251.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.20 ($2.63).
