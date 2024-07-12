Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 260

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s previous close.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

LON CNE opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.34 million, a P/E ratio of -251.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.20 ($2.63).

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

