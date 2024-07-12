Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $94.46 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

