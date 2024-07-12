CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CTRE stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $20,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 432,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.