Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Cut to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJT. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$156.00.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$133.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cargojet

In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

