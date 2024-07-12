CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.11 and last traded at $75.00. Approximately 223,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,995,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.