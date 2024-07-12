Carol W. Carpenter Sells 900 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,440.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.44 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $877.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.61.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
