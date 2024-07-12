Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp accounts for about 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Express Co owned approximately 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

