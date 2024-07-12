Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades Dividend Announcement

CAS stock opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.40 million, a P/E ratio of -42.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240. 23.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

