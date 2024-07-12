Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.10.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $376.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.52. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

