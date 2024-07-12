Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Trading Down 4.9%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72. Approximately 319,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 473,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

