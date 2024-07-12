Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 60.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,460 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

