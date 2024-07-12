Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Report on Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.