Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.01).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

