Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.2 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -10.34%.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

