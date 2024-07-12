Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.2 %
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.36.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -10.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
