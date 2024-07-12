Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,543 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

