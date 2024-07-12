Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $28,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.14 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

