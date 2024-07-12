Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ROP stock opened at $555.93 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $472.18 and a one year high of $569.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.89 and a 200-day moving average of $543.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

