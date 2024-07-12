Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CLDT opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -233.33%.

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

