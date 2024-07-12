Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

