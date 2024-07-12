Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after acquiring an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,795,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

