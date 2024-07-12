Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 600 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 487.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 181.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 318,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

CIGI stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

