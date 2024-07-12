Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $26.75.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

