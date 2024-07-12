Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $3,400.00 to $68.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $57.33. Approximately 5,739,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,569,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.16.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.