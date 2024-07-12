Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHRD opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $169.31. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $145.06 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

