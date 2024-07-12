CIBC Increases Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$6.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$211,505.76. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. Insiders sold 114,800 shares of company stock worth $626,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

