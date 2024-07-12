CIBC Increases Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.31.

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.05. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Insiders have sold a total of 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467 over the last 90 days. 34.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

