CIBC Lowers i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target to $3.50

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 209.73% from the company’s previous close.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $339.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 1,365.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,046 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the first quarter worth about $10,746,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 28.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 265.7% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.