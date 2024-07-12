CIBC Lowers i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target to $3.50

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 209.73% from the company’s previous close.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $339.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.42.
i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
