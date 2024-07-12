CIBC Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$54.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 203.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.41.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

