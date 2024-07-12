Cibc World Mkts Upgrades New Gold (TSE:NGD) to “Strong-Buy”

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

New Gold Price Performance

TSE:NGD opened at C$3.28 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

