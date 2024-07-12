Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $135.22 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

