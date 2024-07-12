Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.