Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

C opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

