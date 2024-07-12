Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

C stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

