Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile



Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

