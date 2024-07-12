Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIZN opened at $7.84 on Friday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

