City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

City Developments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. City Developments has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.67.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

