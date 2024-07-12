CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $419,000. SRN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

