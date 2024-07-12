CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CleanSpark
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark
CleanSpark Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.