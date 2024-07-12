Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 85,046 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

CLF stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

