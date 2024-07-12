CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £149.96 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 163 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($192.08).

CLS Stock Performance

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £376.74 million, a P/E ratio of -150.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.88. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

