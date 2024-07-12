CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £149.96 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 163 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($192.08).
CLS Stock Performance
Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £376.74 million, a P/E ratio of -150.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.88. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91).
CLS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CLS
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.