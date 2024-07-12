CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,700 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 914,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.4 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
CMOC Group stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. CMOC Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
CMOC Group Company Profile
