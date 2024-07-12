CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,700 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 914,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.4 days.

CMOC Group Price Performance

CMOC Group stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. CMOC Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

CMOC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.