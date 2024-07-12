CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $448.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

